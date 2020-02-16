Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,045 Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 388,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the third quarter worth $6,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.