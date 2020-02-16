Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,455 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.