Virtu Financial LLC Has $270,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA YCS opened at $78.27 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a 1-year low of $70.33 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21.

