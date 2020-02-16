Virtu Financial LLC Invests $258,000 in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARLO opened at $3.69 on Friday. Arlo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

