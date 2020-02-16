Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 516.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,109,000 after acquiring an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 118.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 143.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $24.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

