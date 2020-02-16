Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 466.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,019 shares of company stock worth $903,569. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

