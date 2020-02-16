Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,826 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 57.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CS. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $13.62 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

