Virtu Financial LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,263,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.30.

Shares of SAFM opened at $139.55 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.77 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.42.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

