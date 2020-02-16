Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,514.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $1,415,798. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Virtusa by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Virtusa by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Virtusa by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

