Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.
VTGN stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.66.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.
