Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 103.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after buying an additional 1,244,778 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,180,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 1,541,277 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

