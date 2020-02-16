Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.74 ($1.23) and last traded at A$1.77 ($1.26), approximately 297,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.80 ($1.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of $385.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.82 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

In related news, insider John Brady 247,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st.

About Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT)

Volpara Health Technologies Limited provides breast imaging analytics and analysis products for the early detection of breast cancer in the medical device software industry. The company offers VolparaEnterprise software, a cloud based breast imaging analytics platform that delivers real-time quality assurance and performance monitoring solutions; and VolparaDensity software, which provides volumetric breast density measurements.

