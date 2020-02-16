Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.74 ($1.23) and last traded at A$1.77 ($1.26), approximately 297,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.80 ($1.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of $385.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.82 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Get Volpara Health Tech alerts:

In related news, insider John Brady 247,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st.

Volpara Health Technologies Limited provides breast imaging analytics and analysis products for the early detection of breast cancer in the medical device software industry. The company offers VolparaEnterprise software, a cloud based breast imaging analytics platform that delivers real-time quality assurance and performance monitoring solutions; and VolparaDensity software, which provides volumetric breast density measurements.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Volpara Health Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volpara Health Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.