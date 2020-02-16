Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 890,585 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

