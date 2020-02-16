Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Tops $6.69 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $13,384.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000905 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,947,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,568,132 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

