Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,893 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Warrior Met Coal worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 19,654.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

HCC opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

