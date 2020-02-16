Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,023 shares. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

