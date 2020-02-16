Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $116.00 at Deutsche Bank

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $103.81 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Waste Connections by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,061 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,045,000 after purchasing an additional 207,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

