Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $116.00 at Deutsche Bank

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.
WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $103.81 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25.
In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Waste Connections by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,061 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,045,000 after purchasing an additional 207,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.