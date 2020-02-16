Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Update

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,456. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,615,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,602,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,075,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 622,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $216.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.40. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waters will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

