WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,757 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.90% of Dycom Industries worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 83,450 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE:DY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.46. 229,084 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.