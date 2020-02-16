WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 0.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Mcdonald’s worth $149,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.09. 1,719,908 shares of the company traded hands. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $177.01 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

