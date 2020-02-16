WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,413 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of First Republic Bank worth $194,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.73. 487,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

