WCM Investment Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Dorman Products worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,745,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Stephens started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $72.61. 135,600 shares of the company were exchanged. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

