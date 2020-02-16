WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 221,380 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 265.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,380 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Callaway Golf worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,128 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $9,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 592.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 403,633 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $7,803,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 311,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

ELY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,444 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

