WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 266.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of WNS worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WNS by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WNS by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in WNS by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 373,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 75,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. 241,794 shares of the stock traded hands. WNS has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $75.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

