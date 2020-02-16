WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 30,872 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,872 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.20. The stock had a trading volume of 143,793 shares. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.