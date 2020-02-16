Wedbush Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $115.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,081 shares of company stock worth $30,803,764. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

