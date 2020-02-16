Wells Fargo & Co Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $600.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $400.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $470.11.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $531.22 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $173.71 and a 1-year high of $593.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.