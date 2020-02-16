Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

WFC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,504,821 shares. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.