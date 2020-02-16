Wells Fargo & Co Raises Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $175.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Shares of FIS opened at $157.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

