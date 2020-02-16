West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.45-3.55 EPS.

WST stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.57. 396,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,094. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.47. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $175.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.29.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

