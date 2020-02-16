Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Westrock stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

