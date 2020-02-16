WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.15 to $10.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.WEX also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.15-10.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a positive rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.06.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $231.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.95 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22. WEX has a 12 month low of $169.48 and a 12 month high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.