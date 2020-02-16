WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.06.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE WEX opened at $231.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.95 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22. WEX has a 1-year low of $169.48 and a 1-year high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEX will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in WEX by 496.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 26.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.