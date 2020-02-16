Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,219,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,401,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.92. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.