WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of WHF opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $288.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

