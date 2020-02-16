William Blair Downgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $2,278,719. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AeroVironment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

