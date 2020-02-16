Winco (WCO) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Winco token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. In the last seven days, Winco has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Winco has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $101.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Winco alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00424525 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001393 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006730 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012436 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001417 BTC.

About Winco

Winco (CRYPTO:WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official website is winco.io . The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.