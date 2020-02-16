WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93, approximately 1,417 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.82% of WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

