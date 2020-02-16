Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) Announces $0.82 Final Dividend

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.817 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Shares of ASX WPL opened at A$32.83 ($23.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$33.58. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of A$30.58 ($21.69) and a fifty-two week high of A$37.70 ($26.74).
Woodside Petroleum Company Profile
