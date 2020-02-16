Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) Announces $0.82 Final Dividend

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.817 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Shares of ASX WPL opened at A$32.83 ($23.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$33.58. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of A$30.58 ($21.69) and a fifty-two week high of A$37.70 ($26.74).

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.