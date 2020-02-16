WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

WP Carey stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WP Carey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WP Carey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in WP Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WP Carey by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.