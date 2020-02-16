Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.48-3.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. 961,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

