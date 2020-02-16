Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

XERS opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.45. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,928,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 271,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.