XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered XPO Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $96.26.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

