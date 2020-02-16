Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $32.97 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $767,440. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

