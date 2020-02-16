Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $15.67 EPS

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Yandex updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130,035 shares. Yandex has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

