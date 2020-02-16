Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.