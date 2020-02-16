Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.
In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Yelp Company Profile
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.
