Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Yeti also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.34-1.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yeti from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Yeti has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. 3,987,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.91. Yeti has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,021,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.