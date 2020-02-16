YGGDRASH Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $52,776.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.16 or 0.02805418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00233623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00146824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021961 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

