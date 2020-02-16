YOU COIN Market Cap Reaches $16.21 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,889,065 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

