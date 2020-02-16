Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. Atmos Energy reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

